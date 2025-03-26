Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 276,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,127,000 after buying an additional 52,895 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

