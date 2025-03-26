D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Imunon alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMNN

Imunon Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon

Shares of IMNN stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Imunon has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Imunon

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.