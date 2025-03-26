dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC increased their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

DNTL stock opened at C$8.20 on Monday. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.39.

In other news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About dentalcorp

(Get Free Report)

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.