Desjardins Boosts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$12.75

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNTL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price target on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.22.

TSE:DNTL opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

