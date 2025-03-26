Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 456,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

