Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 133,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 16% compared to the average daily volume of 115,476 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,145,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 324,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,285,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

TSLL opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

