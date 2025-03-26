Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 133,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 16% compared to the average daily volume of 115,476 call options.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,145,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 324,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,285,000.
TSLL opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.
