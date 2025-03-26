Dun & Bradstreet’s (DNB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

DNB stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

