enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,557 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EU. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. enCore Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

enCore Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,395.25. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.



enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

