EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EnerSys by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

