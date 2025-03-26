Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – March 24th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Endeavor Group, Flutter Entertainment, Walt Disney, Comcast, Target, and Verizon Communications are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that create, produce, or distribute entertainment content such as films, television programming, music, and digital media. These equities allow investors to participate in the entertainment industry’s growth and revenue potential as audience preferences evolve across various media platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $319.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91.

Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

NYSE EDR traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,272,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,133. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.70. 10,485,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,773,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $106.76. 3,051,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,969. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. Target has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,747,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

