Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,225 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,509,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 107.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 952,214 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after purchasing an additional 138,831 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.