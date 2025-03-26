Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $472,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

