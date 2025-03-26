Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,058 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 207,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,631,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,207 shares in the company, valued at $13,661,038.57. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

