Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

Shares of ALNY opened at $280.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,271.63. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

