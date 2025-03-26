Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

WTW stock opened at $337.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.12 and its 200 day moving average is $312.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $245.04 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -368.00%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

