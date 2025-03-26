Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $45,127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90. Crane has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

