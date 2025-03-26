Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

