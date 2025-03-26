Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Valvoline by 118.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $9,095,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

