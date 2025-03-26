Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 6,574 call options.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
FFAI stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $156.00.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
