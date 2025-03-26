Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAIGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 6,574 call options.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

FFAI stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

