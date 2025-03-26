Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.16.

Five Below Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

