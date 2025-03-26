Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $36.57 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flossbach Von Storch SE reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

