Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $39.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.
FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
Fox Factory Stock Performance
Shares of FOXF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Factory
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.