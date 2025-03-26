Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $39.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.9% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

