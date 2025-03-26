Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $24.17. 1,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 7.19% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

