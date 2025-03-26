FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
FreightCar America Trading Up 5.0 %
RAIL opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.08.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FreightCar America
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.