Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock Price Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 4,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

