Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $136.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.05. Generac has a 52-week low of $117.16 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $3,886,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Generac by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

