Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $48.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

G has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genpact has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Research analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genpact by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

