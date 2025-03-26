Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Globus Medical stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
