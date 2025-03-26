Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) vs. Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Head to Head Survey

Risk and Volatility

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -82.29% N/A N/A Bright Green N/A -88.37% -55.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glucose Health and Bright Green”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $380,000.00 4.91 -$320,000.00 ($0.03) -3.64 Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.06) -1.09

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Glucose Health has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Green, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.8% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Bright Green on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

