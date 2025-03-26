GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,688 call options.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 70,491 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

