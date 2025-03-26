Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.89.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.