GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

