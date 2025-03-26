Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $39.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. Citigroup raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 35,447 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 672,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 51,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

