Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

HAS stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

