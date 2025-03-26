Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 8,633.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

