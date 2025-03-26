HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.15 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

