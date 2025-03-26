Head to Head Analysis: Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) vs. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curbline Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.45 $10.26 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $842.08 million 0.49 -$173.89 million ($2.57) -1.14

Curbline Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Curbline Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 7 1 0 1.90

Curbline Properties currently has a consensus target price of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $3.54, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Curbline Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties -44.01% -12.64% -4.46%

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

