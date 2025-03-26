Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,166,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

