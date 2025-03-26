Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HIMS opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $126,305.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,382.70. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,244 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,485. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

