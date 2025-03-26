Homestolife Ltd’s (NASDAQ:HTLM) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 31st

Homestolife’s (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 31st. Homestolife had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Homestolife Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLM opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. Homestolife has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homestolife

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Homestolife stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homestolife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Homestolife as of its most recent SEC filing.

Homestolife Company Profile

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

