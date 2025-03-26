Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.