Humacyte (HUMA) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect Humacyte to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Humacyte Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $362.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

