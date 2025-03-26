Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,311 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 263.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.4 %

ASPN stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $588.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.