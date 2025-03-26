Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,015 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $271,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

CDNA stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

