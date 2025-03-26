Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,024 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 21.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,214 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Cadre by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 344,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadre by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 76,750 shares in the last quarter. Catawba River Capital increased its position in shares of Cadre by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 455,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 154,986 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

