Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Get IDT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDT by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of IDT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDT

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.