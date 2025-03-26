Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 334,657 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.33 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,880. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

