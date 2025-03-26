Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 3,014 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 533,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 159,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $3,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

