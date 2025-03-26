Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after buying an additional 342,590 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 168,904 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 102,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3,768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.