Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $543.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently -82.63%.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.